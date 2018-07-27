Brought to hospital hours later, time of death crucial in probe: Magisterial inquiry

The house where the three girls were found dead in Delhi’s Mandawali. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav) The house where the three girls were found dead in Delhi’s Mandawali. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Among the key points highlighted in the magisterial inquiry, ordered into the death of three girls in Mandawali, is the time of death. According to the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital staff — Mansi (8), Paro (4) and Shikha (2) — were dead by the time they were brought to the hospital.

“How three children of different ages died in the same time frame is something that is puzzling us. It requires deeper investigation,” said a senior official.

The area District Magistrate, K Mahesh, said Rs 25,000 have been given to the family as immediate relief.

In the preliminary enquiry, officials have established that the family was extremely poor and the children were neglected by both parents. “Neighbours sometimes gave them food, but no direct care was offered to the children,” said an official.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the government will open an account for the family and give them money from the CM’s relief fund.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), meanwhile, has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) over the deaths. It also issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Secretary, WCD ministry, calling for reports within two weeks.

Both authorities have also been asked to submit status report of Antyodaya Yojana — a scheme of the government aimed at reducing urban poverty by improving livelihood opportunities through skill training.

“The contents of the media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim children. ‘Right to Food’ is an integral part of the Fundamental Right to Life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Moreover, the National Food Security Act, 2013, has also been enacted to provide food and nutritional security… by ensuring access to adequate quantity of quality food at an affordable price to all citizens…,” said the statement.

