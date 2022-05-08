Brothers severely injured as assailants fire at car in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar

Two brothers were severely injured after a group of assailants surrounded their car in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar and fired at least 10-12 rounds of bullets at them, the police said Sunday. The victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is critical, officers added.

The victims have been identified as Ajay Chaudhary, former chairman of Keshobpur Mandi, and Jassi Chaudhary. The two were near their residence in Tihar village around 8 pm on Saturday when their vehicle was intercepted at a busy traffic junction in Subhash Nagar, officers revealed.

A senior police officer said, “We received a call from locals about the firing. We suspect more than a dozen rounds were fired. The team rushed to the area and the brothers were admitted to a hospital. The area was cordoned off and the crime team was called to collect evidence.”

CCTV footage of the incident shows three assailants firing at a white car and following it. Passersby stopped, but did not step forward to help. No arrests have been made yet, the police said. The accused, who came on bikes, managed to flee.

A case has been registered. The police suspect the men were contract killers hired by someone over business or personal rivalry. “We are yet to ascertain the motive. It could be rivalry or gang war. We are also looking into the involvement of known men and associates,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal rushed to the spot. “We have sent several teams to nab the accused. CCTVs are being scanned to identify them and trace their route,” he said.