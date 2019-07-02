Brothers commit suicide in Delhi’s Janakpuri

Two brothers were found dead inside their home in Janakpuri Monday. The siblings, Kunal Aggarwal (27) and Gaurav Aggarwal (24), allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans in their bedroom, said police.

Advertising

Police found a suicide note saying the siblings were responsible for taking this step. “We received a call at 12.30 pm about a double suicide,” said an officer.

Police found that the brothers left home a month ago and returned Sunday. The two lived with their father, Sushil Kumar, a railway contractor, who was partially paralysed after he met with an accident 20 years ago. Kumar told police that his sons were depressed after their mother died of cancer in March.

“After their mother’s death, they stopped working and would often stay at home. I tried to talk to them, but they left for a month,” he said.