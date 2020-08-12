Brothers claim called to Gurgaon to buy buffalo, beaten up by locals

Police have denied any links between the accused who beat Lukman, the truck driver, last month, and the men involved in Tuesday's incident. (Representational Image)

Eleven days after a pick-up truck driver from Nuh’s Ghasera village was beaten up by a group of men while transporting buffalo meat to Gurgaon, two more people from the same village were allegedly beaten up by two residents of Begumpur Khatola village, after being lured by them to Gurgaon to purchase a buffalo.

In his police complaint Nasir (30) a resident of Ghasera village, said he sells meat and on Tuesday, he received a call from Aadesh, a resident of Begumpur Khatola, who told him he had a buffalo for sale. He and his younger brother, Mursalim reached the village the same day, where Aadesh met them with the other accused, Dilbagh.“Aadesh told us the buffalo had been sold. I asked, ‘Why did you make me come so far without any reason’. Dilbagh then began abusing me. When I protested, he started hitting me with a stick. When Mursalim tried to help, Aadesh started hitting him,” alleged Nasir, adding, “When we screamed loudly, Dilbagh told me, ‘If you come here again, we will kill you’.” Mursalim told The Indian Express the men also brought up the Lukman incident: “They told us that people from our village had got their people arrested. They dragged us to a forested area and hit us..”He also claimed the FIR had not been filed based on what they had told police. Police denied this, with PRO Subhash Boken saying: “This is false. The FIR was lodged based on the victims’ complaint.”

Police said the men were rescued by village residents, who nabbed the accused and handed them over to police. “Investigations have not yet indicated any link between the July 31 case and Tuesday’s incident. The men arrested in both cases have no links and are not from the same village. Further investigations are on,” said ACP (Sohna) Sandeep Malik.

