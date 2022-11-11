Brothers ‘beaten up’ by bouncers at bar in Gurgaon

A 24-year-old private company employee and his elder brother were allegedly beaten up by bouncers after an alleged argument at a bar in Gurgaon, said police.

According to police, the incident took place on October 21, but a case was registered Wednesday after investigation.

In the police complaint, the victim Sidharth, who works with a private software firm in Gurgaon, said he and his elder brother had gone to a restaurant/bar on Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurgaon, with friends.

“At the bar, our three friends had a fight with the bouncers. My brother and I tried to intervene to break up the fight, but the bouncers started assaulting us. We ran downstairs out of the bar, but the bouncers cornered us outside and thrashed us with hockey sticks. At least 10-12 bouncers roughed us up for no reason and threatened us. We, somehow, managed to escape,” he alleged in the FIR.

The complainant added that they went to civil hospital and got treated for their injuries.

A police officer said, “The complainant and his brother suffered blunt injuries. Probe and CCTV footage shows that 2-3 bouncers were present at the bar at the time of the incident and they were not armed with hockey sticks. We are verifying the contents of the complaint. No arrest has been made so far.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station, said police.