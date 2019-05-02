Brother says she complained about flatmate, later told family issue resolved

Two months ago, 25-year-old doctor Garima Mishra had complained to her parents about her flatmate and former colleague. But a few days later, she told them she had sorted out the issue with him, the woman’s elder brother Jyotirmoy Mishra, who works in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express.

According to police, the flatmate, Chandra Prakash Verma, has been missing since Garima was found with her throat slit and is a suspect in her murder.

Mishra said his sister came to Delhi in December 2018 and started working at the Delhi government’s NC Joshi Memorial Hospital. That’s where she met Verma. She eventually left her job to prepare for the MD entrance.

“It was her colleague who helped her find the rented accommodation. They took up separate rooms in the house and split the rent. My parents have visited her there,” he said.

During investigation, the suspect’s roommate was questioned by police and he claimed that Verma had been trying to spend more time with the woman.

“He told police that his roommate helped her find a room and he would often ask her to go out with both of them. He further told police that after she left her job and took up coaching, she stopped accompanying them, which bothered him,” a senior police officer said.

Mishra alleged that his sister had told them she had been facing problems with her roommate.

“We offered to help after she complained, but she refused and assured us she would handle it. She said he had been asking her to accompany him for an outing. Two weeks later, she told us that she had sorted things out and that he would not disturb her further,” he claimed.

“During investigation, we found that Mishra spoke with his sister Tuesday evening, a few hours before she was to take a bus to her village in Gorakhpur. The bus conductor called her cousin Shivmani around 8.15 pm, telling him that she had not arrived, which is when he went to her home and found her dead,” police said.

The roommate claimed Verma packed some books and clothes in his backpack and left in the night. “When he asked Verma where he was going, he said he was heading to give some books to his friend. We have found CCTV footage which shows him going out with a backpack. His phone’s last location was in Mayur Vihar,” an officer said.