Was finishing his last trip to for the day’s incentive: Brother of delivery agent mowed down by Mercedes in Faridabad

Police said Anand was returning home after completing a delivery when the accident happened between 2 am and 2.15 am at the intersection towards Mathura Road.

Post midnight on Saturday, two cousins, both food delivery agents, talked on the phone discussing if they should end their gig for the day.

“We usually work till 2 am to get the day’s incentive. That day, it was well past 1.30 am and I decided to call it a day. My cousin said he would keep riding,” Shivam Kumar Bind (20) told The Indian Express. Little did Shivam know that 28-year-old Anand Raj Bind’s decision would prove fatal. Anand was mowed down by a Mercedes soon after, according to police.

The Zomato delivery partner succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning after a speeding Mercedes-Benz car rammed into his motorcycle from behind near the Sector 15 fire station in Faridabad in the early hours of Sunday.