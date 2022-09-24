Brother-in-law held for murdering former vice-chairman of Sohna market committee

Over three weeks after the former vice-chairman of Sohna market committee was shot dead in Sadar Bazar, Gurgaon, the Special Task Force of Haryana Police on Friday arrested his brother-in-law for the murder. The accused is a member of gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar’s gang and has a criminal record, police said.

Sukbir Singh (48) alias Sukhbir Chairman, a property dealer hailing from Rithoj village, had gone to purchase clothes from a showroom in Sadar Bazar on September 1 around 3.30 pm, when several assailants opened fire at him. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to multiple bullet wound injuries.

In the police complaint, his son Anurag had said that his father was a political figure and had been active in politics in the Sohna region. The family had named the victim’s brother-in-law Chaman as the main suspect.

Police said the accused, Chaman alias Pawan, said that he held enmity with the victim since the latter married his sister in 2008.

“He said he had objected to the alliance and his relations with Sukhbir had been strained for several years. A preliminary probe has found that Chaman hatched the plan to murder Sukhbir and roped in his associates to carry out the murder. The accused had conducted multiple recces of the victim’s movements,” said a police officer.

“Chaman has nine cases, including murder, extortion and assault, registered against him in Gurgaon, Mahendergarh and Rajasthan. In 2010, he got acquainted with gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar and joined Papla’s gang. He was involved in the conspiracy to eliminate a rival gangster Surender alias Chiku. He and his aides had also helped Papla Gujjar escape from police custody in Behror,” a police officer said.

One of the shooters, Yogesh alias Sillu (22), a native of Rajasthan, was arrested on September 5 in the case. Police said at least four other accused are yet to be arrested.