Brother-in-law, two others held for murdering caretaker in Gurgaon

Three days after the caretaker of a house was found murdered in Gurgaon’s sector 15 part 2, the police arrested three persons in connection with the murder, including the victim’s brother-in-law, officers said.

According to the police, on July 27, a man was found murdered with stab injuries on his head, face, neck and chest. The deceased was identified as Bhura Singh, 35, a native of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. He had been working as a caretaker of the house, where he was found murdered, for six years. Officers said he also worked as a gardener in the area and after he did not report for work, an acquaintance scaled the boundary wall of the house where he worked, found him lying in a pool of blood and reported the incident.

Crime branch Sector 40 arrested Surjeet alias Bittoo, Rohit alias Lala, and Karan from Gurgaon in connection with the murder, the police said Friday. Surjeet and Rohit are autorickshaw drivers and Karan is a cleaner who works at their workshop. Officers said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the three accused went to the house and allegedly stabbed Singh multiple times with a pair of scissors and strangled him to death before escaping.

“Probe found that the victim Bhura Singh had got married to Surjeet’s sister on July 14. Surjeet’s sister had informed him that Singh had been harassing her since the wedding. Surjeet claimed that he tried talking to the victim and requested him to change his behaviour and to stop harassing his sister. The accused (Surjeet) claimed that the victim continued to trouble his sister so, due to this enmity, he planned to murder Singh and roped in two accomplices,” Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

He added that on the complaint of the victim’s brother, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.