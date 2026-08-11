‘Brother, at least put on some proper clothes’: Why Delhi CM slammed AAP MLA

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Jha after a purported video of him signing endorsement letters of women applying for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana — wearing a boxer and vest — went viral online on Monday.

The scheme has an eligibility condition, where applicants have to get an endorsement letter from their MP and MLA.

In the purported video, Jha, who is the MLA from Kirari constituency, can be seen sitting cross-legged on a chair while signing the papers.

Speaking about the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Monday in the Assembly, CM Gupta slammed the AAP MLA and said, “Brother, women are coming to get signatures from you, have some respect… At least put on some proper clothes.”