‘Brother, at least put on some proper clothes’: Why Delhi CM slammed AAP MLA

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Jha after a purported video of him signing endorsement letters of women applying for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana — wearing a boxer and vest — went viral online on Monday.
The scheme has an eligibility condition, where applicants have to get an endorsement letter from their MP and MLA.
In the purported video, Jha, who is the MLA from Kirari constituency, can be seen sitting cross-legged on a chair while signing the papers.
Speaking about the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Monday in the Assembly, CM Gupta slammed the AAP MLA and said, “Brother, women are coming to get signatures from you, have some respect… At least put on some proper clothes.”
The CM also said,” Shall we stop getting signatures from you?… The women of Delhi are questioning you. You should be ashamed of yourself. A legislator should not behave like this.”
She also demanded Jha’s suspension from the Assembly for his “indecent behaviour”.
Hitting back at the CM, Jha said RSS workers also wear shorts and questioned if Gupta found their attire objectionable.
“RSS workers wear half pants. Do you find it objectionable? Even Mahatma Gandhi wore a dhoti while fighting for freedom… I am an MLA from a poor constituency. I don’t have to tell people that I am poor, I have to live the way my constituency is…,” he said.
Made ‘objectionable’ gesture: CM
The CM further alleged that Jha made an objectionable gesture when she was giving her speech, and said that his Assembly membership should be cancelled.
The CM also told the media that she will file a complaint against the MLA for his alleged indecent behaviour.
Jha was formerly with the BJP. He joined the AAP last year and fought the 2025 Assembly elections from Kirari.
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