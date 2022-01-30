Delhi: Broker arrested for cheating several home buyers of crores

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 47-year-old broker who allegedly cheated around 50-100 home buyers on the pretext of selling them luxury apartments in Delhi-NCR and fled with their money five years ago.

According to police, the accused, Sanjeev Kumar Mavi, operated more than seven shell companies in Delhi.

The first complaint against Mavi was received from Delhi’s Ranhola district in 2017, when he allegedly cheated buyers of Rs 1.75 crore. Police said, Mavi, who is the main accused, went on the run.

Police later received half a dozen complaints from other buyers. Raids were conducted in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad but the accused managed to escape. The case was then transferred to Crime Branch. A team, which was tracking Mavi’s location, found that he was in Noida.

Dheeraj Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “We sent a team to Noida Sector 134, based on the inputs. The team found Mavi in the area and nabbed him. He has been arrested and booked in six-seven cases.”

During questioning, the accused revealed that he and his associates – his brother-in-law, Pawan, and their friend, Ravi Shukla – earlier worked as brokers. They wanted to earn more money and knew which locations were in demand. They created seven shell companies under the name ‘Dreamland’, posed as builders and approached buyers, police added.

Police further said they lied to buyers about having properties in localities of Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida and cheated them of Rs 1.75 crore.

They also operated from an office in Ghaziabad where they floated a fake project called ‘The Willows Luxury Apartments’, police said. Seven FIRs have been registered against them in Dwarka, Ranhola, Sarita Vihar, CR Park etc.

After the cases were registered, the accused shut their office and absconded. Police said they had already arrested co-accused Pawan and Shukla in the case.