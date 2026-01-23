Spent Rs 3 lakh, got ‘broken seats and foul odour’: Father-daughter win consumer case against Air India

The petitioner, Shailendra Bhatnagar, and his daughter, had submitted before the Commission that they had the “worst” travel experience with Air India. (File Photo, enhanced using Google Gemini)

A Consumer Commission in Delhi has directed Air India to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to a father and daughter, who were travelling from Delhi to New York in September 2023, over “deficiency in service”.

The petitioner, Shailendra Bhatnagar, and his daughter, had submitted before the Commission that they had the “worst” travel experience with Air India.

Despite spending over Rs 3 lakh on the tickets, they had claimed the seats were broken, backrest buttons were not working, and that the flight attendant call button was also defective. They also complained of a bad odour.

In a January 14 order, the Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held: “If the airline fails to provide facilities that are mandatory under DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] rules (like food, water, AC, communication, accommodation, or information about delay/cancellation), that amounts to ‘deficiency in service’. The passenger can then claim for refund and/or compensation.”