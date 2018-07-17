Broken doors, sirens in clashes between undertrials at Tihar

The incident took place at jail number 8. (Express Archive) The incident took place at jail number 8. (Express Archive)

An argument between two undertrial prisoners inside Tihar Jail turned violent last Friday, after more than a dozen inmates managed to bypass “two layers of security”, broke doors and window panes, and allegedly assaulted staffers at jail number 8.

Eventually, the Tamil Nadu State Police (TSP) personnel stepped in to control the prisoners.

Jail officials said inmates involved in the incident were provided first-aid at the prison, and some prisoners, including one who was stabbed, were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. “It was a minor incident. Two men had fought over a minor issue and it was soon brought under control,” said Director General of Prisons Ajay Kashyap.

But DCP (west) Vijay Singh said inmates managed to bypass two layers of security and broke several doors of their barracks. A case was registered by the Superintendent of Central Jail

R K Baliya. “Prison officials had to blow sirens and depute staff to control the situation. We have registered a case under IPC sections 353, 186 and 34, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984,” said the DCP.

In September last month, The Indian Express had reported that 47 inmates at the jail were allegedly assaulted by security personnel, following which the Delhi High Court took cognizance of the incident and set up a three-member panel to look into it. A fact-finding committee had also tried to study if force was required in the matter, and how such situations can be controlled.

The FIR in Friday’s matter claimed inmates had “inflicted self injuries on their head and other parts of the body and forcefully pushed the door of the barrack gates, resulting in the breaking of locks. The reason why inmates had broken open locks was to protest the attack on Sunil alias Kalu, who was stabbed with an improvised sharp-edged weapon by undertrial Mohit”.

Mohit was being escorted after a court appointment to ward number 12 as the head warder there, Ram Singh Meena, was performing night lock-up duties. Meena told police that Sunil had come out of block 12 and fought with Mohit, who retaliated by stabbing Sunil.

As Mohit was locked at B1 block and the weapon recovered, word spread of the fight and “all inmates of B1 broke the doors of their barracks,” the FIR read.

As jail staff were taking Sunil to the OPD, inmates of B3 block broke the gates of their barracks and jumped to block A, using bedsheets to hang from iron grills. “They then pushed the on-duty warder and head warder and ran towards the control room, trying to enter the main gates of ward 12,” the official said.

