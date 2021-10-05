‘Bring plastic, get mask’, NDMC begins campaign at Charkha museum to reduce plastic usage

To reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched ‘plastic lao mask pao’ (bring plastic, get mask) campaign at Charkha Museum, Connaught Place in New Delhi.

The initiative has been launched by the council along with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE). A kiosk has been installed at the museum where people can come and deposit their plastic waste in exchange for masks and cloth bags.

Chairperson Naresh Kumar said that in the previous two campaigns NDMC collected 7,568 kg and 10,680 kg plastic waste in exchange for more than 9,000 cloth bags in Connaught Place and Khan Market stalls.

He appealed to the visitors, customers and residents of the New Delhi area to reduce the use of single-use plastic so that the civic body could achieve the target of a single-use-plastic-free city.

He said NDMC was organising various awareness programmes in market and residential areas on behavioural change to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic.

The NDMC workers will also visit shops in market areas to create awareness about this initiative, said a senior official.