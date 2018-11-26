Bring Delhi police under elected govt: AAP moves resolution in Assembly

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain moved a resolution in the state assembly on Monday, demanding that the Delhi Police be brought under the control of the elected government, saying deteriorating law and order situation has brought the national capital on the brink of anarchy.

Jain moved the resolution during the day-long special session of the House which has been convened to discuss the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat and the ruckus during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge.

The resolution says that owing to the “subversive and disruptive” instructions of the Centre to the Delhi Police through the Lt Governor, the elected government was not in a position to enlist any support from the Delhi Police, even in enforcing laws such as the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

“The Union government take immediate steps, in larger public interest, to initiate necessary steps to bring the police in Delhi under the control of the elected government of NCT of Delhi and to make it accountable to the Legislative Assembly as is the case with any other state in the Union of India, by way of amending othe Constitution and relevant laws…” the resolution says.

As an immediate measure, the Centre should devolve certain powers to the Delhi government so that it can enforce measures such as ESMA through police. Jain said recently the government had invoked ESMA to keep the DTC services running but the police did not take any step in implementing the law.

“Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of being the crime capital of India. Even the CM can be attacked in his own office. Incidents of firing have become common in centrally-located areas like Shalimar Bagh.

“As Home Minister, I had directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to get an FIR lodged in the Signature Bridge case. The ACS had forwarded it to the police but no action was taken. Instead, an FIR was lodged against the CM. Delhi has been turned into a hub of anarchy. Those sitting in North Block and South Block are playing the role of the Britishers,” he said.