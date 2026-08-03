‘Said will hang myself if…’: Brij Bhushan after sex harassment case acquital

A Delhi court Monday acquitted former BJP MP and ex-chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged by several women wrestlers against him. Vinod Tomar, the then Assistant Secretary of WFI was also acquitted in the case.

A detailed order is awaited.

Reacting to the verdict at Rouse Avenue Court, Singh said: “Meri pehli baat sahi hui. Mujhe saamne waale ke baare me pata nahi tha… Meri first pratikriya yehi thi ki main swatah faansi par latak jaaunga. Ab baaki aaj prasannata ka vishai hai (What I said initially has turned out to be right. I didn’t know about people against me… I had said that I will hang myself knew about the persons. Rest, today is a happy day).”

Public Prosecutor Rawat Manish Rawat told The Indian Express, “We will get the judgement tomorrow. We will examine it and take appropriate steps before higher courts accordingly.”

The trial in the case was completed three years after a chargesheet was filed against Singh in the case. A total of 32 prosecution witnesses were examined.

#WATCH | Delhi | After being acquitted by Rouse Avenue Court in the women wrestlers alleged sexual harassment case, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, “… I said this was a conspiracy, and if any of the allegations against me are found to be true, I will hang myself. To this day,… https://t.co/6O1R8HjBeD pic.twitter.com/Btlt3pWJZA — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Here’s how the case played out

On ⁠April 28, 2023, an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place police station on six complaints by women wrestlers against Singh and Tomar. A separate FIR was also registered in the same police station for POCSO offences on the complaint of a minor victim.

In June 2023, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment, assault and stalking of six women wrestlers. In its 1,500-page chargesheet, police mentioned statements from at least 22 witnesses across four states, including wrestlers, a referee, a coach and a physiotherapist.

The minor and her father later withdrew their allegations against Singh in a fresh statement before a magistrate. Police then filed a report requesting the cancellation of the POCSO case against Singh.

On August 1, 2023, the father of the minor complainant told the court during in-chamber proceedings that they were both satisfied with the police investigation which found “no evidence” against Singh.

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In May 2024, a Delhi court framed charges against Singh for assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In May 2025, a Delhi court accepted the POCSO case cancellation report.

The arguments in court

The defence, led by advocates Rajiv Mohan, Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan, had argued during in-camera proceedings that the complainants kept changing their statements.

They claimed the complainants had either changed the place or the date of the alleged incident or the accused wasn’t present at the place where the alleged incident took place.

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The defence also flagged the delay in lodging the cases. Some incidents, they had argued, were 7 to 8 years old.

On the other hand, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat argued that from framing of charges till the trial, the statements of the victims were consistent. He also submitted that other public witnesses corroborated their statements.

Of the six victims, two later turned hostile. In allegations pertaining to one victim, charges were not framed.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, assisted by Bhavook Chauhan, Harsh Bora and Anushka Baruah, who represented four complainants, had argued that they had extensively testified about various incidents of sexual assault and harassment at the hands of the accused and that these testimonies had not been shaken in cross-examination.

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“Corroborative witnesses, who witnessed some of these incidents, were also examined and they fully supported the version of the women wrestlers,” she had told The Indian Express.

“In a sexual harassment case… women may complain about it much after the incident. They (the complainants in this case) essentially came from rural backgrounds. The head of the Federation was a very powerful man who, instead of encouraging them, was sexually exploiting them. Given the power differential, it was only natural that they were scared of reporting these incidents spontaneously,” she had said.

“The Supreme Court has recognised that you have to give leeway to complainants and you can’t look at delay as the same way as you do in other cases. Four complainants withstood cross-examination,” she had said.