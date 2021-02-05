Bridge over canals, footpaths to make Central Vista Avenue ‘best in world’

Bridges over canals, wide footpaths, pedestrian underpasses, new parking lots, more green areas, benches and trees — these are among the additions proposed under the redevelopment of the 3-km-long Central Vista Avenue.

Construction work under phase 1 commenced Thursday, with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri performing a bhoomi pujan. Senior ministry officials were present as well. The government plans to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly developed Rajpath, a project being executed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The Central Public Works Department awarded phase 1 of the project to construction major Shapoorji Pallonji Company (Pvt) Limited, which quoted a cost of Rs 477 crore, through competitive bidding on January 8. Permission from the Heritage Conservation Committee, Delhi Urban Arts Commission, Central Vista Committee and local bodies has been obtained.

The plan released by MoHUA foresees multiple changes to the Avenue. “The objective of the proposal is to make the Avenue an icon that truly befits New India. This will turn out to be one of the best Central Vista Avenues in the world. It will be achieved by refurbishing, strengthening and restoring the avenue’s landscape and tree cover; providing amenities that make it comfortable for civic users and tourists; making it more pedestrian-friendly and easier for traffic to negotiate. The design also provides space and facilities for vendors, ensures arrangements for national events cause minimal disruption, and ensures integrity and continuity of the Vista’s original layout, its geometries and its architectural character,” said the ministry in a press note.

Under phase 1, lawn space will increase from 3,50,000 sqm to around 3,90,000 sqm, with more trees lining it. A sewage treatment and irrigation system will also be provided for the lawns.

Underpasses shall be constructed at Janpath and C-Hexagon that cross Rajpath while wide walkways or footpaths are to be built parallel to the avenue.

Canals shall be retrofitted with aerators so water remains clean, and there would be 12 bridges constructed across them. The avenue will also have toilets, drinking water facilities and vending areas. An amphitheatre is also set to come up near India Gate.

A foldable seating system has also been proposed in lieu of temporary seating arrangements that are set up every year for Republic Day. Other changes include signages, CCTVs, and a rainwater harvesting system.