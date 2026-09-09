25,000 cops, 35 routes, 11 hotels: How Delhi is securing the BRICS Summit

Delhi Traffic Police conducts a full carcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit outside Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

25,000 security personnel, more than 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, anti-drone systems and repeated mock drills: Delhi is mounting a massive security operation for the 18th BRICS Summit beginning September 11.

Guests and heads of state from 11 member countries and 10 partner countries are expected to participate in the three-day summit.

Officials said the security arrangements, drawn up by the security unit of the Delhi Police in coordination with national and international security agencies, are on a scale comparable to those put in place for the 2023 G20 Summit.

The security

-Around 30 officers of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank have been deployed from the main venue, Bharat Mandapam — where the meetings of the heads of state will take place — to hotels across the city where dignitaries will stay.