25,000 cops, 35 routes, 11 hotels: How Delhi is securing the BRICS Summit

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25,000 security personnel, more than 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, anti-drone systems and repeated mock drills: Delhi is mounting a massive security operation for the 18th BRICS Summit beginning September 11.
Guests and heads of state from 11 member countries and 10 partner countries are expected to participate in the three-day summit.
Officials said the security arrangements, drawn up by the security unit of the Delhi Police in coordination with national and international security agencies, are on a scale comparable to those put in place for the 2023 G20 Summit.
-Around 30 officers of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank have been deployed from the main venue, Bharat Mandapam — where the meetings of the heads of state will take place — to hotels across the city where dignitaries will stay.
-At least 10 DCPs have been deployed at and around Bharat Mandapam.
-At least 100 NSG commandos, along with Delhi Police SWAT personnel, have been tasked with securing the venue and hotels.
According to a police officer, rehearsals for the movement of cavalcades from the airport to the hotels and the venue, and back, have already been conducted multiple times.
Mock drills under the supervision of the NSG, in the likelihood of an emergency situation, have also been conducted at the venue and hotels around five times in the past 10 days.
-Around 25,000 personnel, apart from local police, will ensure a peaceful and hassle-free event. -More than 10,000 personnel, drawn from paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, ITBP, BSF and RAF, will remain on standby for any requirement.
-Two command rooms have been set up at Bharat Mandapam and the Delhi Police Headquarters to oversee the whole security event and the movement of the cavalcades.
From September 11, 11 major hotels, including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Leela Palace, Taj Mahal Hotel and The Oberoi, where the dignitaries will begin arriving, will be placed under full security cover of the Delhi Police and other security agencies.
Each hotel has been assigned a security team led by NSG officials.
All venues, hotels and dignitaries’ cavalcades have been given special code words for use by security officials commanding their respective areas.
A multi-layered security grid has been put in place, with anti-aircraft guns, anti-drone systems, snipers and anti-sabotage teams deployed at strategic locations across central Delhi.
Roads leading to Lutyens’ Delhi will remain largely shut on Saturday and Sunday; police personnel will be deployed on these roads to prevent movement of unauthorised people.
Section 163 (prohibition of gathering of people) has already been imposed in central and Lutyens’ Delhi, but on Saturday and Sunday, it will be enforced across Delhi.
The government has declared a holiday on Friday and Saturday; courts will also remain closed. Major markets such as Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk, as well as prominent monuments, will remain open, as dignitaries or their family members may visit them. Special police teams will be provided for their security, officials said.
The traffic police has identified almost 35 routes that are likely to be affected during the movement of dignitaries and Summit-related events in central Delhi.
These routes are also being monitored through CCTV cameras and guarded by security personnel to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons. The traffic police have also advised diversions on 22 routes.
The Delhi Police began preparations for the summit more than a month ago in coordination with internal security agencies and officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Multiple rounds of interstate meetings have been held with senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh to formulate modalities for checking at the borders before and during the BRICS events.
Officials have discussed intelligence sharing, border checks, verification of suspicious persons and vehicles, drone surveillance and the movement of other flying objects.
Police forces in neighbouring states have also been asked to share advance information about suspicious persons and vehicles to facilitate coordinated action.
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