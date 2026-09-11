BRICS security gets K9 boost: 100+ sniffer dogs deployed at Bharat Mandapam, hotels

The Delhi police force currently has 110 dogs in its K9 unit. (Express Archive Photo by Amit Mehra)

More than 100 Delhi Police K9 dogs will be on security duty at the BRICS Summit, carrying out anti-sabotage checks at Bharat Mandapam and hotels where foreign delegates are staying.

The K9 teams are part of the security deployment involving 30,000 personnel, with the dogs being used to check venues and their surroundings — including hidden spaces, seats, staircases, gardens and parking areas — for suspicious objects.

The police force currently has 110 dogs in its K9 unit. Each dog has a handler, whose rank ranges from constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The deployment

Thirty sniffer dogs, along with their handlers, have been deployed round the clock at the main venue, where talks and bilateral meetings will be held on Saturday and Sunday.