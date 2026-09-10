BRICS Summit traffic plan: Delhi routes to avoid, diversions and airport guide

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions, controlled routes and 22 diversion points for the BRICS Summit from September 11-13.

Delhi is set for three days of traffic restrictions and diversions from September 11 to 13, when the capital hosts the BRICS Summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made a detailed plan:

A large network of roads forming part of a controlled area,

There are 22 diversion points,

There are separate route plans for commuters travelling to the city’s major railway stations and the airport.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected on Thursday as most of the leaders will be arriving today.

The traffic arrangements are expected to affect movement across several important corridors, particularly in central and south Delhi. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes where required and keep additional travel time.

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Several key roads under controlled traffic arrangements

The controlled area covers a wide network of roads in central Delhi and the diplomatic and administrative districts.