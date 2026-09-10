BRICS Summit traffic plan: Delhi routes to avoid, diversions and airport guide

Delhi will see traffic restrictions and diversions from September 11-13 as the capital hosts the BRICS Summit, with commuters advised to plan journeys and use the Metro where possible.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
5 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 12:31 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions, controlled routes and 22 diversion points for the BRICS Summit from September 11-13.Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions, controlled routes and 22 diversion points for the BRICS Summit from September 11-13.
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Delhi is set for three days of traffic restrictions and diversions from September 11 to 13, when the capital hosts the BRICS Summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made a detailed plan:

  • A large network of roads forming part of a controlled area,
  •  There are 22 diversion points,
  • There are separate route plans for commuters travelling to the city’s major railway stations and the airport.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected on Thursday as most of the leaders will be arriving today.

The traffic arrangements are expected to affect movement across several important corridors, particularly in central and south Delhi. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes where required and keep additional travel time.

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Several key roads under controlled traffic arrangements

The controlled area covers a wide network of roads in central Delhi and the diplomatic and administrative districts.

Among the important stretches listed in the advisory are Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg and Janpath.

The list also includes Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Kartavya Path and Tughlaq Road.

Several roads in south and central Delhi are also part of the controlled network, including Mathura Road, Firozeshah Road, Africa Avenue, K.M. Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, C-Hexagon, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road and Kautilya Marg.

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The advisory further covers Safdarjung Road, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nyaya Marg and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg.

For commuters, the key point is that the presence of a road on the controlled-area list does not necessarily mean that it will remain continuously closed for all traffic throughout the three days. Movement may be regulated or diverted depending on traffic and security requirements.

22 diversion points across the city

The traffic police has identified 22 points where commuters may be diverted.

These include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Guru Nanak Chowk, KG Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital, Vande Mataram Marg/Simon Bolivar Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Moti Bagh Flyover.

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Other important points include R/A Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Madarsa T-Point, several intersections along Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, the area under Oberoi Flyover, the U-turn opposite DPS Mathura Road, Ring Road/Bhairon Road and Mandi House.

At these points, the advisory specifies routes that will not be available and alternate roads that commuters can take.

For instance, at Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic towards Mathura Road/Tilak Marg is not allowed, while motorists can use Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg and Sikandra Road.

At Patel Chowk, traffic towards Windsor Place/RBI is restricted, with alternate movement through Ashoka Road towards GPO and Sansad Marg towards Connaught Place.

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Rail passengers told to leave with extra time

Those travelling by train will need to plan their approach to the station rather than relying on their usual route.

For New Delhi Railway Station, the traffic police has suggested routes depending on the direction of travel.

  • From the north, commuters can use ISBT Kashmiri Gate–Boulevard Road–Rani Jhansi Marg–DBG Road.
  • From the south and east, the suggested route is Ashram Chowk–Ring Road–Raj Ghat–JLN Marg.
  • Travellers coming from the west have been advised to use Vande Mataram Marg–Dr Ambedkar Marg–Panchkuian Road–Outer Circle, Connaught Place.

For Old Delhi Railway Station, suggested approaches include ISBT Kashmiri Gate–Ring Road–Hanuman Mandir–S.P. Mukherjee Marg, while passengers approaching from the south and east can use Ashram Chowk–Ring Road–Raj Ghat–Hanuman Mandir–S.P. Mukherjee Marg.

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the advisory lists routes including AIIMS–Ring Road–Ashram Chowk–Mathura Road for passengers travelling from the south.

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Airport-bound commuters advised to consider Metro

Special route plans have also been issued for people travelling to IGI Airport.

For passengers travelling from Gurugram towards T3, T4 and T2, the suggested route is through NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER-II and the service road on NH-48 before approaching the terminal.

For T1, the suggested route includes NH-48, the Mahipalpur Flyover and T-3 Road/NH-48–Ulan Batar Marg–T-1 Road.

From Dwarka, commuters heading to the airport have been advised to use Sector-22 Dwarka Road and UER-II, including the newly operated tunnel towards T3.

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For travellers from New Delhi and south Delhi, suggested approaches include AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Moti Bagh Chowk, RTR Marg, Shankar Vihar Flyover, Sanjay T-Point, the service road on NH-48 and the Mahipalpur Flyover/Rangpuri corridor.

Separate routes have also been issued for travellers from west, north and east Delhi.

Given the traffic restrictions, the advisory recommends that commuters consider Metro services for airport travel.

Where to get updates

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to follow its official advisories and social-media updates during the summit period.

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For assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.

The traffic police has also provided a WhatsApp number — 8750871493 — for traffic-related assistance and reporting.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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