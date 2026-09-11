BRICS Summit : Delhi Police issues cyber security dos and don’ts

With the three-day BRICS Summit set to kick off in the capital Friday, the Delhi Police has issued guidelines to guard against potential cyber attacks and the spread of misinformation during the high-profile event.
The advisory, issued for government officials and contractual staff handling technology and computer-related work, lays down precautions ranging from password and data security to warnings against phishing links, unauthorised software, external cloud services and remote-access tools.
Issued from the Delhi Police Headquarters and signed by Additional Commissioner of Police, IFSO, Sanjay Bhatia, the guidelines cite the widespread use of information and communication technology across government departments and the presence of foreign dignitaries during the summit as factors increasing the risk of cyber threats.
Use passwords of at least eight characters containing a combination of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers and special characters. Change passwords at least once every 45 days, and enable multi-factor authentication wherever available.
Officials have been advised to keep backups of important data on secondary or offline drives, regularly update operating systems and BIOS firmware, and install the enterprise anti-virus client provided by the government on official desktops and laptops.
Log out even when stepping away from computer systems for a short period.
Keep GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and other sensors disabled on computers and mobile phones unless required, and download applications only from official app stores.
The advisory also recommends encrypting important data and documents before sending them through electronic means. Officials may use licensed encryption software or OpenPGP-based applications, while files can also be compressed into password-protected ZIP folders.
Officials have been warned to exercise caution while opening shortened URLs, with the advisory noting that malware and phishing sites can use URL-shortening services.
Similarly, users have been asked to be careful while opening links received through SMS and social media platforms, particularly those accompanied by attractive offers, discounts or claims of providing information about current affairs. Such links could redirect users to phishing or malware websites and pose a risk to their devices.
Suspicious emails and cyber security incidents are to be reported to the designated email addresses, while personnel have been directed to follow security advisories issued by NIC-CERT and CERT-In.
The guidelines prescribe several system-level safeguards, including automatic logout after 20 minutes of inactivity on websites, web pages and applications requiring authentication. Screen savers with auto-lock facilities are to be enabled on client and server machines.
Inactive users are to be disabled after 90 days, while user accounts should be locked after three unsuccessful login attempts and remain locked for 30 minutes before another attempt can be made.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More