Chocolate pyramids and Matryoshka dolls: red carpet welcome for BRICS guests

A golden pyramid made of chocolate, hand-painted chocolate Matryoshka nesting dolls, elaborate floral arrangements: Luxury hotels in the Capital hosting international VIP guests for the 18th BRICS summit have rolled out the red carpet.

Guests and heads of state from 11 member nations and 10 partner countries began arriving on Friday for the two-day summit. They are being hostel at 11 prime hotels—including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Leela Palace, Taj Mahal Hotel, and The Oberoi—which have been fortified by security cover by the Delhi Police and central agencies.

In some of these hotels, pastry chefs have curated special items, personalized with touches from the guests’ home countries.