Latest iPhone or night at Delhi’s swankiest hotel? BRICS Summit chokes room availability

Booking a room at one of Delhi’s swankiest hotels for a night can set you back by Rs 2.5 lakh, enough to buy Apple’s latest flagship handset, the iPhone 17 pro Max with 2 terrabytes (TB) of storage space that retails on Amazon at around Rs 2.25 lakh.

This surge in room prices at top luxury hotels in Delhi, if you manage to find one that’s accepting bookings, is during the two-day BRICS Summit, which will be held in the capital on September 12-13. The summit is significant as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam. It will bring together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.

Taj Hotels see no room availability on key dates

Taj Mahal Hotel and Taj Palace in New Delhi had already run out of rooms when indianexpress.com tried to make a booking on August 30 at 15:38 hours.

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While Taj Mahal Hotel is not accepting bookings for September 11 and 12, room rates started at Rs 71,400 per night for September 10. The costliest hotel room came in at Rs 14.45 lakh per night.

At Taj Palace, New Delhi, rooms were unavailable for September 11-13. For September 10, room rates started at Rs 72,000 per night, with the costliest option at Rs 1.53 lakh per night.

The Leela Palace

Another luxury hotel, The Leela Palace, located in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, has closed room bookings for September 12, 2026. According to its website, guests have been requested to select alternative dates.

In a statement, the hotel said: “…the Club Lounge will not be operational from 11th October 2026 to 14th October 2026. During this period, Club Lounge access, including high tea, cocktail hours, and meeting room usage, will not be available. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

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No rooms available at The Oberoi New Delhi on Sept 11-12

At The Oberoi, New Delhi, no rooms are available for September 11 and 12. For September 7 and 8, the minimum room rate starts at around Rs 35,000 per night. It rises to Rs 72,500 on September 9 and Rs 85,000 on September 10.

Room rates surge at ITC Maurya, Shangri-La Eros

According to the official ITC Hotels website, room rates at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, for September 12 start at around Rs 70,000 per night. The rates go up to around Rs 2.55 lakh per night, depending on the room category and booking plan.

At Shangri-La Eros, rooms are available for September 12, but at a premium. The minimum room rate is around Rs 1,21,800 per night, while the costliest needs one to cough up Rs 1,50,500.

No hotel rooms available at The Imperial, Le Méridien

At The Imperial near Janpath, no rooms are available from September 10 to 13. Room rates are also higher on September 9 and 14.

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According to the hotel’s website, the cheapest room from September 3 to 7 ranges between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 per night. The rate rises to around Rs 41,000 on September 8 and Rs 80,000 on September 9. On September 14, the minimum room rate starts at around Rs 80,000 per night. On September 9, the highest room rate goes up to around Rs 2 lakh.

At Le Méridien near Windsor Pl, Connaught Place, no rooms are available for check-in on September 12, according to the hotel’s website. Room rates are also comparatively higher on September 10, 11 and 13.

From September 4 to 9, the minimum room rate ranges between Rs 13,775 and Rs 55,575 per night. However, the minimum rate rises to Rs 78,375 on September 10, Rs 82,500 on September 11 and Rs 75,000 on September 13. On September 11, the highest room rate goes up to around Rs 1,80,500 per night.