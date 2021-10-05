scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Brick flung by monkey from second floor hits man, killing him

The man, Mohammad Kurbaan, collapsed, following which he was rushed to RML hospital where doctors declared him dead .

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 5, 2021 11:41:31 pm
A brick flung by a monkey from the second floor of a building hit a 30-year-old man on the head, killing him, in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said Tuesday.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections of causing death by negligence.

The man, Mohammad Kurbaan, sustained a severe injury and collapsed, following which he was rushed to RML hospital where doctors declared him dead.

During the enquiry, police found that the brick was thrown from a house owned by one Omprakash Mishra. He told police that he kept two bricks on top of the water tank so monkeys couldn’t open it.

According to police, on Monday evening, a group of monkeys removed both bricks — one was flung off the building and the other was thrown nearby on the terrace.

Police said Kurbaan sold bags at a shop in the area and is survived by his wife and a five-year-old child.

He was going to buy materials to make bags when the incident took place.

