Bribery charge: Lokayukta drops Arvind Kejriwal’s name from case, Satyendar Jain’s stays

The Delhi Lokayukta has dropped Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name from a case pertaining to an alleged acceptance of Rs 2 crore in cash, filed by a member of BJP’s legal cell in 2017.

Officials in the Lokayukta office claimed the CM’s name was dropped around four months ago, after prima facie investigation did not throw up any evidence against him. The complaint was lodged by one Neeraj, a member of the BJP’s legal cell.

The complaint was based on the allegation made by former AAP Minister Kapil Mishra on May 7, 2017, wherein he said he saw Kejriwal accepting cash from PWD Minister Satyendar Jain at the CM’s official residence.

Mishra had made the allegations after he was sacked as a minister, and was suspended from the party’s primary membership. However, he could not come up with any evidence to substantiate his allegation, despite multiple notices being sent to him, an official said.

The case has not been closed, and Jain’s name has not been dropped from it. The next hearing is scheduled for August 20. Meanwhile, CBI said the agency had never initiated any preliminary enquiry in the case. The AAP said in a statement: “Mishra was exposed when… it turned out that he had not even visited the CM that day…”

