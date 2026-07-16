Bribe sought from prisoners’ kin for ‘illegal favours’: Extortion racket busted in Delhi

Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and registered an FIR, said officers. During the operation, six accused were arrested. (Representational image/File)

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government said on Thursday that it has busted an alleged extortion and bribery racket operating inside the prisons of the Capital, leading to the arrest of 11 people, including an Assistant Superintendent, six jail wardens, and two advocates.

Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Vikramjit Singh said the investigation had revealed “a well-organised criminal syndicate” allegedly involving jail officials, inmates, and advocates who worked together to extort money from the families of undertrial prisoners in return for illegal favours.

According to the ACB, the accused allegedly took bribes for ensuring the safety of the undertrial prisoners, and giving them preferential treatment.