Bribe sought from prisoners’ kin for ‘illegal favours’: Extortion racket busted in Delhi

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The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government said on Thursday that it has busted an alleged extortion and bribery racket operating inside the prisons of the Capital, leading to the arrest of 11 people, including an Assistant Superintendent, six jail wardens, and two advocates.
Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Vikramjit Singh said the investigation had revealed “a well-organised criminal syndicate” allegedly involving jail officials, inmates, and advocates who worked together to extort money from the families of undertrial prisoners in return for illegal favours.
According to the ACB, the accused allegedly took bribes for ensuring the safety of the undertrial prisoners, and giving them preferential treatment.
The case originated from a complaint received on February 9 in which the complainant alleged that he was being forced to pay money to ensure the safety and comfort of his father and brother, both lodged as undertrial prisoners in a Rohini jail.
Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and registered an FIR, said officers. During the operation, six accused were arrested.
The accused were identified as Dinesh Dabas, Pankaj Kumar and Ravi Kumar, all of them wardens posted at Rohini Jail; Jogender, Head Warden at Tihar Jail; advocate Manish; and Ashish Rana, a Delhi resident. The agency said it recovered an alleged bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh during the proceedings.
The investigation subsequently expanded, with the ACB analysing bank accounts, financial transactions, mobile phone records and digital evidence, according to officers.
Investigators alleged that money collected through extortion was routed through multiple bank accounts before being withdrawn in cash and distributed among members of the syndicate.
Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the ACB arrested five more accused — Sunil Kumar, an Assistant Superintendent posted at Rohini Jail; Yogesh and Jagbir, both wardens at Rohini Jail; advocate Harender Bansal from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh; and Viplove Khari, a Delhi resident.
Officers said the investigation is continuing to identify other members of the alleged syndicate, trace the complete money trail and establish the full extent of the conspiracy. No response from the accused or their legal representatives was immediately available.
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