Bribe for MCD poll ticket: AAP MLA’s ‘brother-in-law’, 2 others arrested

The Delhi Police’s Anti Corruption Branch has arrested three men for allegedly taking a bribe on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi from a man to make his wife a party candidate in the upcoming municipal corporation (MCD) elections.

The ACB identified the arrested as Om Singh, Shiv Shankar Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi. Om Singh is reportedly Tripathi’s brother-in-law while Pandey is his personal assistant, according to the ACB.

The complainant, identified as Gopal Khari, alleged he had paid a bribe on behalf of his wife Shobha but she did not get a ticket in the end.

ACB head Madhur Verma said “On Monday, the complainant approached the ACB with the grievance that he had been an AAP worker since 2014 and on November 9, he met AAP MLA Tripathi to request a ticket for his wife at ward No. 69, Kamla Nagar. The complainant stated he (the MLA) demanded a bribe of Rs 90 lakh for the same.”

Verma said that the complainant then allegedly paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi, the Model Town MLA, and Rs 20 lakh to Rajesh Gupta, the Wazirpur MLA, with an assurance of paying the remainder after getting the ticket. The complainant submitted audio and video recordings of the alleged bribery after his wife did not feature on the AAP’s list of candidates on November 12. He said he was offered a refund as well as the assurance of a ticket in the next elections.

According to the complaint, he had given the money in instalments with an initial sum of Rs 25 lakh, collected from friends and relatives, handed over near a mall in Model Town. Om Singh waited nearby while the complainant’s son handed over Rs 10 lakh to him at Kalyan Vihar. The complainant also alleged that he paid Rajesh Gupta on the advice of Tripathi.

Verma said the ACB laid a trap at the complainant’s house on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and caught in the presence of independent eye-witnesses Om Singh, Pandey and Raghuvanshi as they came to return Rs 33 lakh of the bribe amount.

The ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section on bribery as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and seized the money. Verma said that further investigation is ongoing in the matter to collect more evidence.