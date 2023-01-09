Brace for traffic snarls: Dwarka underpass shut, Chirag Dilli flyover may close after Republic Day

Closure of two key stretches, Dwarka underpass and Chirag Dilli flyover, is set to hit traffic in the capital. While the Dwarka underpass is expected to be shut till Tuesday to repair the grating over the drain, the Chirag Dilli flyover is likely to be shut after Republic Day for road re-carpeting and repairs to strengthen the expansion joints.

This comes amid the closure of the Ashram flyover on January 2 for 45 days, which has affected commuters coming and going towards Noida, Faridabad, Mathura road, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar and East Delhi.

Due to the closure of the Dwarka underpass by the Public Works Department since Saturday, the stretch which connects to Dwarka, Dwarka Flyover, Palam, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, IGI Airport, Gurgaon and AIIMS has been witnessing traffic snarls during peak and non-peak hours. On Sunday, traffic was hit on routes to Dhaula Kuan, Gurgaon, airport and towards AIIMS.

The Dwarka underpass, located on the Dwarka approach road on NH-8, is approximately 1 km long. According to PWD officials, the grating over the drain inside the underpass was damaged, slowing down the pace of vehicles and leading to accidents. “It is just a matter of few days, once this is repaired, traffic will be smooth and it will help avoid accidents,” said an official.

Officials said the grating was damaged 7-8 times in a year. “Permission was sought from traffic police and it was granted on an urgent basis,” said the official.

While traffic police have granted permission to PWD to start work from January 7 till date, officials said it will take at least two more days for work to be completed.

A senior traffic police official said: “The underpass will be closed for at least a week. We are coordinating with the PWD. Necessary diversions have been made on Palam flyover, Indian Oil red light and carriageway. Commuters are advised to avoid Dwarka flyover due to heavy congestion.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, traffic around South and Southwest Delhi is likely to be affected in the coming months as the PWD is planning to take up repairs on the Chirag Dilli Flyover on the Outer Ring Road. It connects South Extension, AIIMS, Malviya Nagar, BRT Corridor and Savitri Cinema which are likely to be affected once work begins. The stretch also connects IIT Hostel, Vasant Kunj, Defence Colony, Sheikh Sarai and INA.

Initially, work was set to start from Monday and go on till February 27. However, officials said, “Ahead of Republic Day, the route will be busy. So, work has been postponed for now and will be be taken up after January 26. We will issue a corrigendum for the same,” said officials.