Boy’s death inside Nuh mosque: Autopsy points to blunt trauma

Three days after the decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy, partially covered in sand, was found in a room inside a mosque in Nuh, police said the post-mortem had found that the boy had suffered a blunt injury on the back of head and a fractured nose.

Police said swabs and viscera samples from the body and private parts have been sent to the laboratory for forensic examination. A police officer, said, “The post-mortem report is awaited. As per a preliminary examination of the autopsy, it has been found that the victim had one blunt injury on the back of his head and his nose was fractured. Since the body was decomposed, the swab samples have been sent for forensic analysis.”

Police said no arrest has been made so far in the case. “We have questioned more than 30 people and have got some leads.”

Police said the boy, who had been studying at a madrasa in Nuh for over a year, had gone missing from there on September 3 evening. On September 5, around 11 am, his body was found from a room in a mosque on the premises. Police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

The boy’s family had told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “We have a madrasa in our village too, but we had sent him to the madrasa at a dargah several kilometres from here, since it has better facilities and a better environment. The madrasa here has 100 students who study in a cramped place,” his uncle had said.