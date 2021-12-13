Boys attacked outside school were being bullied: Cops

A day after four Class X students were assaulted outside a government school in East Delhi, allegedly by a group of students from another school, initial probe by police showed that the victims were being bullied for some time.

On Saturday, the students, who had come for an exam at the school, were allegedly chased by the other group and attacked with sharp objects. “We are trying to ascertain the exact reason, but it seems they were being bullied for a month. The accused were standing outside the school with weapons…,” said a senior police officer.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said her team apprehended two boys and have detained a few more who are being questioned on their role: “All the boys, victims and accused, are aged between 14-16. The victims were attacked after they took the exam. They tried to run towards a park but were chased and attacked there. A forensic crime team collected samples. We are scanning CCTVs and questioning all parties involved.”

Police said four boys who were severely injured were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and one of them has now been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Their families, meanwhile, alleged that school authorities did nothing to help them.

The grandfather of a 16-year-old boy who is admitted to AIIMS said: “He was excited as it was his last exam and his uncle was getting married on Saturday. We were all waiting for him to come home. Around 2-3 pm, we received a call from police saying he had got into a fight and was injured. When I saw him, I was in tears… he had severe injuries on his back. Doctors at LBS told us to take him to AIIMS as he was losing a lot of blood. He was on a ventilator and will undergo surgery.”

“This is not a mere school fight. The accused are bullies… My grandson was the first to leave the school and they assaulted him. I was told he was lying on the ground for at least 15-20 minutes and the guards at the school closed the gate. That is highly irresponsible. I want strict action against all the boys. My grandson told me they were carrying sticks, batons, knives and other sharp objects,” he alleged.

The school administration refused to comment on the incident and said it took place outside their campus.

Families of the other victims as well as students said that they were leaving the school when the group attacked. A student, who also took the exam at the school, alleged: “We were screaming and running. Nobody helped. Two of my friends were attacked with knives. I was scared… we didn’t get into any fight with these boys. They have been rude to us for a long time.”

The uncle of one of the injured boys, who sustained cuts on his head and leg, alleged: “My nephew was leaving the exam centre when he was hit on the head and thigh with sharp objects. His friends were also thrashed. He was bleeding profusely… The boys tried to escape but were outnumbered. School authorities did nothing to help. How were students able to procure such weapons?”