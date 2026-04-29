Boy would’ve turned 15 in 3 days, 20-yr-old aspiring cricketer: Cousins killed in hit-and-run after watching IPL match

Abhav Bhatia (14) was riding pillion as his cousin Yagya Bhatia (20) drove the motorcycle on Monday night to return home in North West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. Both of them were happy after watching an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. During a phone call with his father Sumit Bhatia around 10:30 pm, Abhav said that they would be home in half -an-hour. Moments later, their conversation was disrupted by a loud thud. As Sumit waited for a response from the other end, a passerby picked up the mobile and told him that the cousins had met with an accident. Both of them were declared dead at a hospital later, said police.

The motorcycle allegedly collided with a truck at Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex in Parliament Street, in what the police suspect to be a hit-and-run case. The incident took place barely some metres away from the Delhi Police headquarters. The driver of the other vehicle is yet to be arrested even as the vehicle was seized.

According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call around 11 pm regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and a goods carrier. When they reached the spot, they found the two male victims lying unconscious on the road. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said they were not wearing helmets.

Abhav would have turned 15 on April 30. The family, which is now mourning his loss, had been busy with preparations for the birthday celebrations before the tragedy struck them.

The cousins were cricket-buffs, according to the family. Both of them were the only children to their parents. Yagya, who was pursuing BSc, aspired to be a cricketer. “He was a net bowler for an IPL team player,” said Sumit. The family runs a dry fruit business.

Police said it appears that the truck driver was carrying debris and was headed to North East Delhi when the accident took place. A case has been registered on an eyewitness’s statement. The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver, said officers.

The District Crime Team was called to the scene, and a forensic examination was conducted. The bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

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However, there are contradictory claims about how the collision happened. While police said that the motorists hit the truck after which it ran over them, Sumit claimed that the truck hit the motorcycle from behind. Police said they were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events. Sumit also alleged that the police reached the location late despite it being a high-security area. The family said that it was evident from the condition of the bike that the vehicle was crushed by the truck.