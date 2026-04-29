Boy would’ve turned 15 in 3 days, 20-yr-old aspiring cricketer: Cousins killed in hit-and-run after watching IPL match

The incident took place barely some metres away from the Delhi Police headquarters. The driver of the other vehicle is yet to be arrested even as the vehicle was seized.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiApr 29, 2026 02:44 AM IST
Cousins killed in hit-and-run, delhi hit-and-run, hit-and-run, hit-and-run after watching IPL match, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe cousins were cricket-buffs, according to the family. Both of them were the only children to their parents. Yagya, who was pursuing BSc, aspired to be a cricketer. “He was a net bowler for an IPL team player,” said Sumit. The family runs a dry fruit business.
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Abhav Bhatia (14) was riding pillion as his cousin Yagya Bhatia (20) drove the motorcycle on Monday night to return home in North West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. Both of them were happy after watching an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. During a phone call with his father Sumit Bhatia around 10:30 pm, Abhav said that they would be home in half -an-hour. Moments later, their conversation was disrupted by a loud thud. As Sumit waited for a response from the other end, a passerby picked up the mobile and told him that the cousins had met with an accident. Both of them were declared dead at a hospital later, said police.

The motorcycle allegedly collided with a truck at Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex in Parliament Street, in what the police suspect to be a hit-and-run case. The incident took place barely some metres away from the Delhi Police headquarters. The driver of the other vehicle is yet to be arrested even as the vehicle was seized.

According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call around 11 pm regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and a goods carrier. When they reached the spot, they found the two male victims lying unconscious on the road. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said they were not wearing helmets.

Abhav would have turned 15 on April 30. The family, which is now mourning his loss, had been busy with preparations for the birthday celebrations before the tragedy struck them.

The cousins were cricket-buffs, according to the family. Both of them were the only children to their parents. Yagya, who was pursuing BSc, aspired to be a cricketer. “He was a net bowler for an IPL team player,” said Sumit. The family runs a dry fruit business.

Police said it appears that the truck driver was carrying debris and was headed to North East Delhi when the accident took place. A case has been registered on an eyewitness’s statement. The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver, said officers.

The District Crime Team was called to the scene, and a forensic examination was conducted. The bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

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However, there are contradictory claims about how the collision happened. While police said that the motorists hit the truck after which it ran over them, Sumit claimed that the truck hit the motorcycle from behind. Police said they were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events. Sumit also alleged that the police reached the location late despite it being a high-security area. The family said that it was evident from the condition of the bike that the vehicle was crushed by the truck.

 

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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