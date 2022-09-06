scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Boy who went missing from madrasa found dead, FIR filed

According to police, the incident was reported around 12.30 pm, following which a team from the local station went to the spot.

Police said they have registered a case of murder against unidentified accused. (Representational/File)

Two days after an 11-year-old boy went missing from a madrasa in Nuh district, his body was recovered from a room near a mosque on the madrasa premises on Monday afternoon.

Police said they have registered a case of murder against unidentified accused.

According to police, the incident was reported around 12.30 pm, following which a team from the local station went to the spot.

The SHO of the police station said, “The boy went missing on Saturday evening. No complaint was filed with the police at the time and the family and people at the madrasa kept looking for him. Today, they discovered foul smell coming from a room, and found the boy’s body buried in sand. It was partially decomposed. On the complaint of his uncle, we have registered a case of murder. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

The boy’s uncle alleged that his nephew had been studying at the madrasa since 2021.

“On Saturday, around 6.30 pm, I got a call from the Haji at the madrasa, informing me that my nephew had gone missing after evening prayers and that they had been searching for him. Today, around 1 pm, the Haji told me his body had been found. I suspect my nephew has been murdered,” he alleged in the police complaint.

The boy’s uncle said on discovering he was missing on Saturday, he had gone to the village where the madrasa is and, along with staff, started looking for him in nearby areas, but in vain.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

A case has been registered against unknown accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station, said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:08:23 am
Next Story

40 tenders, 150 staff work over 15 hours to douse Chandni Chowk fire

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement