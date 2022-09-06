Boy who went missing from madrasa found dead, FIR filed

Two days after an 11-year-old boy went missing from a madrasa in Nuh district, his body was recovered from a room near a mosque on the madrasa premises on Monday afternoon.

Police said they have registered a case of murder against unidentified accused.

According to police, the incident was reported around 12.30 pm, following which a team from the local station went to the spot.

The SHO of the police station said, “The boy went missing on Saturday evening. No complaint was filed with the police at the time and the family and people at the madrasa kept looking for him. Today, they discovered foul smell coming from a room, and found the boy’s body buried in sand. It was partially decomposed. On the complaint of his uncle, we have registered a case of murder. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.”

The boy’s uncle alleged that his nephew had been studying at the madrasa since 2021.

“On Saturday, around 6.30 pm, I got a call from the Haji at the madrasa, informing me that my nephew had gone missing after evening prayers and that they had been searching for him. Today, around 1 pm, the Haji told me his body had been found. I suspect my nephew has been murdered,” he alleged in the police complaint.

The boy’s uncle said on discovering he was missing on Saturday, he had gone to the village where the madrasa is and, along with staff, started looking for him in nearby areas, but in vain.

A case has been registered against unknown accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station, said police.