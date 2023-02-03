Boy stuck in lift for 30 mins at Noida’s child health institute, UP deputy CM seeks report

A 10-year-old boy was stuck for around 30 minutes in an elevator at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health’s housing complex in Noida Sector 30, prompting Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and state health minister Brajesh Pathak Thursday to seek a report from the institute.

In a tweet, he said: “I have sought a report from the Director, PGI Noida, within 3 days regarding a 10-year-old child stuck for half an hour in a lift of housing complex (PGICH) and negligence of employees.”

He further said that after the receipt of the report, appropriate action will be taken. PGICH is an autonomous Institute under the government of UP.

The child has been identified as Devansh Sharma, son of an PGICH employee Lalit Sharma. Sharma, along with 31 others, had filed a complaint with the director of the institute and forwarded it to Brajesh Pathak and other higher health and police officials of the district and the state.

In his complaint, he said: “On January 31, Devansh was leaving for tuition. Around 2.50 pm, he took the lift from the 8th floor of tower-7. But the lift stopped in the middle. He pressed the alarm but no one was available there. After some time, when the lift’s light went off, the child started crying and guards stationed nearby came after hearing him.”

He further said, “People searched for the lift operator but nobody was available there. Then a security guard requested for help from the maintenance staff, but the person could not open the lift. People called police, but by then the lift door opened somehow in the basement.”

Sharma said as soon as the lift opened, his son fainted. He said the incident was traumatic for his son, who got a fever and could not sleep that night.

Residents of the society said they have complained about issues with the lift multiple times, but the situation remains the same.

Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta, director of the institute, said the incident was unfortunate. “The incident was taken was very seriously. A committee was constituted which found laxity on the part of M/S WAPCOS maintenance team as the operator was not present at the duty place at the time of the incidence,” he said.

He further said the PGICH authority has warned the maintenance team of strict action and to follow detailed SOPs and checklists to prevent such occurrences in future.