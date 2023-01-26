scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
15-year-old boy stabbed with screwdriver by sister’s stalker in Gurgaon: Police

The police said that the accused lives in the same neighbourhood as the boy and his sister and a police team was trying to trace his location.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver by his sister’s stalker. (File)
15-year-old boy stabbed with screwdriver by sister’s stalker in Gurgaon: Police
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver by his sister’s stalker after the boy allegedly objected to the latter harassing her in Gurgaon, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the victim was walking to his school and was near Triveni Chowk in Sector 10.

In the police complaint, the boy’s father, who works as a driver, said that for the past several days, the accused, a 19-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood, had been threatening his son after stopping him on the way to his school.

“On Monday, the accused approached my son from behind and confronted him. The accused then attacked him with a screwdriver, injuring him on the head and nose. A woman who was sweeping nearby intervened and rushed to help my son. Before escaping, the accused threatened that he will marry my daughter and kill my son,” the boy’s father said in the FIR.

The police said the victim was rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. “According to the medical (report), the boy suffered two injuries. His condition is stable. On the complaint of his father, a case has been registered and a probe initiated. Preliminary probe has found that the accused lives in the same neighbourhood and had been stalking the boy’s sister for the past few months. The accused is on the run and a team is working to trace him,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 11:49 IST
