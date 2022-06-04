Boy regains ability to eat, speak after 7 years following surgery at Delhi hospital

A 13-year-old boy from Rajasthan regained his ability to speak, eat food, and breathe on his own after surgeons from a city hospital removed a breathing pipe that had been placed in his airway seven years ago. A breathing pipe or tracheostomy tube is inserted into the throat through a small slit in the neck to help people, who cannot breathe on their own, breathe using a ventilator.

The boy had fallen off a roof, leaving him in a coma for two weeks, during which the tube had to be inserted to help him breathe. However, because his windpipe had shrunk during the recovery, the tube was permanently left.

The tube made it impossible for him to consume food, and it didn’t allow him to speak because there was no air pressure in the voice box. He wasn’t able to attend school either.

A surgery had been attempted a couple of years back but wasn’t successful. The doctors had asked the parents to wait for a few years for the boy to grow up before attempting it again.

Understanding the complex nature of the surgery, the parents brought him to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in April this year. “When I first saw the patient, I felt it was going to be a very complicated airway and voice box surgery which in my 15 years of practice had not seen,” said Dr Manish Munjal, Senior Consultant, Department of ENT, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Keeping the complexity of the surgery in mind, a team comprising a chest surgeon, an ENT surgeon, paediatric ICU, and anaesthetists was made. The doctors realised that there was a 4 cm gap in the boy’s airway, and to reduce it, the doctors performed a procedure called laryngeal drop to bring down the child’s voice box from its normal position. Simultaneously, the team also freed the lower part of the windpipe from its attachments and pulled it up.

Dr Munjal said, “Finally, the most important and difficult part was to operate on badly blocked Cricoid bone. This is a horseshoe-shaped bone below the voice box which contains the minute voice nerves on both sides and is mainly responsible for voice and airway protection.” The doctors used a drilling system to widen the gap in the cricoid bone while ensuring that the laryngeal nerves do not get damaged; without the nerves, the child wouldn’t be able to speak again.

“When we looked inside his airway using a scope, we saw that the voice box was moving when the child intended to speak, but no sounds were coming out as there was no air pressure. This showed that the system was intact and he was likely to speak once the gap was closed,” said Dr Munjal.

Dr Sabyasachi Bal, Chairperson, Department of Thoracic Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “This is a complicated and challenging surgery with a high risk of failure which may lead sometimes to death, but the child did not have any other option and it was explained to the family.”

Dr Munjal explained that there is a risk of the sutures breaking inside the neck, which could suddenly cut off his breathing. Hence, he was kept on the ventilator for the first few days after the surgery to ensure that he lived even if there is a break. He was also kept in a position where the chin was locked down towards the chest as it reduces the chances of breakage of sutures.

Now, the child has recovered and gone home. Not only can he speak, but he has also started going back to school. “We are now very happy that our child who was neither speaking nor eating, missing school and his normal life, is now back to school. He has spoken for the first time after 7 years and most importantly taken his own breath without any outside help. He is also eating normally without a tube. We are very grateful to all the staff of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,” the child’s father Amit Kumar said.