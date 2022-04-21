Boy peeps out of bus, dies after head hits pole: School delayed taking him to the hospital, alleges family

Eleven-year-old Anurag was excited for school on Wednesday as he was going to be photographed for the year’s ID card. He asked his mother several times if his uniform was okay and even carried the school badge to ensure his photo would look good.

Around 7 am, he waved his mother goodbye and hopped on to the school bus. However, his family said the Class III student died enroute after he put his head out of the window as he was feeling unwell and collided with a metal pole.

Police said a case of murder has been filed against the principal and the bus driver and conductor have been arrested after the child’s parents accused the school of negligence.

Anurag lived with his parents, Nitin and Neha Sharma, and his 14-year-old sister in Modinagar’s Surat City Colony. His father works in the office of the chief medical officer and was recently posted at Moradabad’s Central Police Department.

The family said he was taken to Jeevan hospital by school authorities but was declared dead on arrival. On Thursday morning, the family protested outside the school and demanded swift action against the authorities. Senior officials, including SP Rural and the SDM, reached the spot to pacify them.

Ankur Nehra, Anurag’s uncle, alleged: “Firstly, the bus was carrying more children than it was supposed to. Secondly, the bus went to the school first instead of the hospital. We came to know that Anurag was lying in a vehicle for a very long time. Had this delay not happened, there was a good chance he would have made it.”

“He left laughing and it was like a normal day. Even if he did peep out, how did his head collide with something? It is only because the drivers are very rash… The biggest issue is why wasn’t he given immediate aid… It seems like a cover up on the part of the school,” he further alleged.

Those on the bus claimed that Anurag felt nauseous and put his head out to get some fresh air. As his head rammed into the structure, a portion of the window also broke. They immediately alerted the conductor who rushed to close the window, said a neighbour whose relative was sitting next to Anurag.

“The family has been protesting and we have given them assurance that strict action will be taken. With regard to allegations of delay in treatment, bus licence and negligence, a thorough investigation is taking place. Two arrests have been made and more people are being brought in for questioning,” said an official from Modinagar police station.

Officials said the district administration will also be preparing a report on the incident which will include aspects of safety of school transport.