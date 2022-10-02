Boy killed in ‘human sacrifice’ at under-construction CRPF headquarters in South Delhi, 2 arrested

Two men allegedly killed a six-year-old boy as “human sacrifice” by slitting his throat in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said the police.

The incident took place at the under-construction Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters. The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar and Amar Kumar, were arrested. The boy’s parents and the accused work as construction labourers, said the police.

According to the police, a call was received at 12.40 am from the security staff at the CRPF headquarters.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Chandan Choudhary said: “We were told that a six-year-old boy was killed and two men were caught. We rushed to the spot and found the victim. The accused were caught by other labourers at the site and the CRPF personnel. We found that they called the boy to their kitchen around 10.30 pm. The boy knew them. Inside the kitchen, they killed him with a weapon”

The accused hailed from Bihar and worked as cement cutters, said the police. They were disoriented when they were caught as they had allegedly consumed smack/ganja, the police added.

“Further enquiry revealed that one of the accused had a “vision” about the murder. He (accused) stated that he saw ‘Bhole Baba’ (Lord Shiva) who wanted him to slit the throat of the child,” said the DCP. The police said the accused “sacrificed” the child to get “prosperity” in life.

The boy lived with his parents at the construction site. His family hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. There was no enmity with the family, said the police.