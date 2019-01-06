Delhi boy killed by stray bullet: Mobile clip leads police to accused — the father

A 90-second mobile clip of New Year’s Eve celebrations in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur, in which an eight-year-old boy was shot dead during celebratory firing, has led police to the alleged accused, the boy’s father.

On examining the video, police narrowed down on a man who could have seen the shooter from where he was standing during the celebrations. Police reached out to the eyewitness on Friday evening, who claimed that the shot was fired by Yasin, the child’s father.

“When we approached Yasin, the boy’s father, he allegedly broke down and confessed. We have also arrested his friend, Ravi Kashyap, who brought the pistol,” said a police officer.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur confirmed the arrests: “We have also recovered the pistol from their possession.”

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on December 31, when the victim, Rehan, and his elder brother Sameer (17) joined around 10 other boys at the function.

“The elders stood and watched as the children danced. Eyewitnesses claimed they saw a youth slouching and attempting to fire in the air. The bullet hit Rehan in the cheek and exited from the stomach,” police had said.

The father ran towards Rehan even as the children fled in panic. He hailed a scooter and took the boy to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police lodged an FIR under charges of murder and questioned the family and other residents in the locality.

“Yasin allegedly tried to mislead police and gave contradictory versions of the incident. Investigators then found a video of the event, which lead them to the eyewitness,” claimed a senior police officer.

Police said they had been trying to trace the man for the last 48 hours and finally found him on Friday evening. “During questioning, he told the police that Yasin allegedly fired the gun and the bullet hit his child. Yasin emerged as the prime suspect and police brought him in for questioning. He then disclosed that Kashyap was waving the pistol in the air and that he took the firearm from him. He allegedly fired a shot and the bullet accidentally hit his son,” the police officer claimed.