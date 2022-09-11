Murder at madrasa: Police say teen boy killed victim as he ‘didn’t want to study’

Six days after the decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a room inside a mosque on a madrasa premises in Nuh, police Sunday apprehended a 13-year-old student of the same madrasa for allegedly murdering the child. Police said preliminary probe found the teenager allegedly killed the victim as he did not want to study at the madrasa and hoped a ‘big incident’ would lead to it being shut so he could go home.



Police said the 13-year-old had come to study at the madrasa seven months ago and had attempted to escape on at least two occasions. A police officer said, “He said he had no interest in studies. His repeated attempts to escape had failed as his parents would bring him back. He said he had been troubled (pareshan) due to this for several days. So, he planned to kill a student at the madrasa to finally leave and hoped suspicion would fall on someone older.”



Police said probe found that on the evening of September 3 (Saturday), he took the victim to a small room inside the mosque on the pretext of playing and allegedly hit his head against the wall. Police said as the boy fell unconscious, he allegedly punched his nose. He then allegedly strangled him and blocked his nose, before putting some sand and plywood on him, said police.



Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Varun Singla said after the incident, the juvenile stayed at the madrasa, hoping that news of the murder would cause outrage and his parents would come get him.



“He hoped that once the body is discovered, the madrasa will get a bad reputation and shut down and all the children studying there will be sent home. He had packed his bags and was ready to leave. On the day the body was found (September 5 morning), his father arrived but refused to take him back; he told him to stay at the madrasa and focus on studies,” said SP Singla.



Police said over the next two days, on September 6 and 7, as several police teams including the SP visited the madrasa for investigation, the juvenile got scared. “As police continued to visit the premises and questioned some students, he got paranoid… when his father visited him for a second time on September 8, he confided in him that he had committed the murder. His father then told a village elder, who advised him to disclose the matter to police,” said the SP.



Police said since the murder, they had identified six suspects during their preliminary probe – a Haji, two madrasa workers, a madrasa teacher and two shopkeepers – and were questioning them.



Police said they summoned the juvenile for questioning in the presence of his parents and after sustained interrogation for two days (Friday and Saturday), he confessed to the crime and was apprehended on Sunday morning.



“The probe was earlier headed in a different direction; we had questioned six suspects including staff at the madrasa. After the juvenile’s father informed police, we started questioning him. Initially, he was changing his statements but after sustained interrogation and verifying facts from the crime scene, he revealed that he committed the murder as he did not want to study at the madrasa. He planned that a big incident such as a murder would lead to the premises being shut and he would be able to go home,” said SP Nuh.



“He claimed he had told his parents several times that he did not want to continue studying there, but they forced him to stay.

Probe found that he zeroed in on the 11-year-old boy as the latter was a little gullible and easily influenced. His reasoning was that he could take him into confidence and lure him to the room on the pretext of playing. The juvenile is slightly built and felt he could easily overpower the younger victim. He also planned the crime on Saturday as fewer people congregate near the mosque that day as compared to Friday (jumma) and no one visited that room on Saturday,” said SP Nuh.



Police said the juvenile was sent to an observation home on Sunday.