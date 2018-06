The incident took place on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image) The incident took place on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)

A day after he stepped on a broken fibreglass sheet on the second floor of a Ghaziabad housing society and fell to the basement, a six-year-old boy succumbed to injuries at a private hospital, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

