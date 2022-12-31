scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

8-year-old boy abused by older students in South Delhi school, thread tied to private parts

According to the complaint lodged by the minor's parents, the child was harassed inside the washroom of the school in South Delhi by a group of three to four older boys.

The child is currently undergoing treatment and is stable, the police said
8-year-old boy abused by older students in South Delhi school, thread tied to private parts
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly abused by a group of unidentified boys inside an NDMC school in South Delhi, police said. The accused allegedly tied a thread to the minor’s private parts and harassed him, officers added. The minor, however, did not inform his parents about the bullying and abuse from other students in his school for days.

The child is currently undergoing treatment and is stable, the police said. As per the complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, the child was harassed inside the school washroom by a group of three to four older boys.

The incident took place sometime last week, but the matter came to light when the boy’s parents were giving him a bath and found a thread tied to his private parts. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. The PCR call was made from the hospital.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “A nylon-type thread was tied to his private parts by fellow students. The parents found this on December 28 while they were giving him a bath. The child is normal but still under observation… He is not able to tell (about the incident). The investigating officer will visit the school with the child to identify the alleged persons.”

More from Delhi

“We haven’t registered a case yet because the child hasn’t been able to identify the other children. Also, most of the children are not in school due to the winter holidays. We will take the boy to the school and when the accused are identified, they will be produced before the juvenile justice board,” said an officer.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 14:08 IST
