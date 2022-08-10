Bouncers thrash guests outside Gurgaon club after argument over woman being ‘touched inappropriately’

Updated: August 10, 2022 7:04:09 pm
A manager of a multinational company filed a police complaint alleging that bouncers of a club in Gurgaon beat him and his friends after they allegedly confronted one of them for misbehaving with their woman friend. Police said an FIR has been registered against the bouncers though no arrest has been made so far.
According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am late Sunday night.
#Gurgaon | Bouncers thrash guests outside Gurgaon club after argument over women being ‘touched inappropriately’ pic.twitter.com/67LmJjbfAJ
Police said the complaint alleged that he and three of his friends had gone to club Casa Danza in Udyog Vihar, where he met two other friends outside the club.
“Outside the club at the time of entry, one security bouncer touched my woman friend inappropriately and when she confronted him, he started saying things to her. When I intervened, all the bouncers of the club came and called their two managers. When my woman friend complained to the managers, they told the bouncers to beat us up. The bouncers started beating me and my friends. At least 8-10 bouncers wearing black clothes dragged us to the middle of the road and beat me up with sticks. My friends and I suffered injuries,” alleged the complainant in the FIR.
The complainant added that one of the bouncers snatched his friend’s watch while two bouncers snatched Rs 10,000-12,000 cash from his pocket.
In a video shared online, a group of men wearing black shirts can be seen slapping and punching at least two men while a woman yells at them to stop.
A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We have registered an FIR against some bouncers associated with the club. A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the allegations and a probe has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far.”
Subscriber Only Stories
An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147, 149, 323, 354 A (1) (i), 379 A and 506 of Indian Penal Code, said police.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bouncers thrash guests outside Gurgaon club after argument over women being ‘touched inappropriately’
Manish Sisodia writes to L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena, demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant reality
CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam
Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR’s television premiere date announced
DCW head Swati Malliwal seeks FIR against Mukesh Khanna for ‘misogynistic comments’
JEE-Mains candidate says 13 answers in his response sheet changed post exam, HC tells NTA to preserve electronic record
Watch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony
Virat Kohli should open the innings with Rohit Sharma at Asia Cup: Parthiv Patel
PM Modi taunts Cong over Aug 5 protest: Those believing in black magic won’t earn people’s trust
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?
Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1