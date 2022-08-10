scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Bouncers thrash guests outside Gurgaon club after argument over woman being ‘touched inappropriately’

Police said an FIR has been registered against the bouncers though no arrest has been made so far

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Gurgaon |
Updated: August 10, 2022 7:04:09 pm
In a video shared online, a group of men wearing black shirts can be seen slapping and punching at least two men while a woman yells at them to stop. (Screengrab)

A manager of a multinational company filed a police complaint alleging that bouncers of a club in Gurgaon beat him and his friends after they allegedly confronted one of them for misbehaving with their woman friend. Police said an FIR has been registered against the bouncers though no arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am late Sunday night.

Police said the complaint alleged that he and three of his friends had gone to club Casa Danza in Udyog Vihar, where he met two other friends outside the club.

“Outside the club at the time of entry, one security bouncer touched my woman friend inappropriately and when she confronted him, he started saying things to her. When I intervened, all the bouncers of the club came and called their two managers. When my woman friend complained to the managers, they told the bouncers to beat us up. The bouncers started beating me and my friends. At least 8-10 bouncers wearing black clothes dragged us to the middle of the road and beat me up with sticks. My friends and I suffered injuries,” alleged the complainant in the FIR.

The complainant added that one of the bouncers snatched his friend’s watch while two bouncers snatched Rs 10,000-12,000 cash from his pocket.

In a video shared online, a group of men wearing black shirts can be seen slapping and punching at least two men while a woman yells at them to stop.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We have registered an FIR against some bouncers associated with the club. A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the allegations and a probe has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147, 149, 323, 354 A (1) (i), 379 A and 506 of Indian Penal Code, said police.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:55:05 pm

