Bouncers thrash forest officer, friends outside Gurgaon club

Bouncers outside a club in Gurgaon thrashed a forest department employee and his two friends Monday night and caused blunt injuries, said the police Thursday.

The police said the complainant, a range officer of the forest department, said he went to the club in a mall on the MG Road along with his friends and one of them forgot his phone in the club. He went inside to get it while others waited outside, according to the complainant.

“My friends and I were sitting on the third floor of the mall and talking amongst ourselves when an unknown person, claiming to be from the staff of a club, confronted us. He started arguing with us. Soon, some men, along with bouncers from another club, arrived and started beating and kicking us. My friends and I suffered injuries…the bouncers threatened to kill us,” he said in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Sector 29 police station.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “A complaint was received on November 1 on an altercation with some bouncers. After investigating the CCTV footage and medico-legal reports of the victims, we registered an FIR against the bouncers and others on Wednesday night. The reason for the altercation is being ascertained and further probe is going on.”

The police said the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation).