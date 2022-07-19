Bouncer thrashed to death over parking near Delhi’s Saket Metro station, one arrested

One person was arrested after a bouncer was allegedly thrashed to death by a group of five to six men following a fight over parking a car near Saket Metro station in South Delhi, the police said Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, officers said, adding that the deceased, Rohit, 35, was returning with friends after his work at a club in Hauz Khas when the accused attacked him with bricks and stones. Sources said Rohit was found lying in a pool of blood and a PCR call reporting the matter was made around 2.53 am.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “The staff rushed to the spot but the injured had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Around 4.49 am, the doctors said Rohit succumbed to multiple injuries sustained during the fight.”

The police said the fight started outside gate no.2 of Saket Metro station when Rohit’s friend Rahul Yadav (32) was trying to park his car. Yadav told the police that five to six men were standing at the gate and started arguing over the parking spot. The men got into a fight which soon escalated as the accused picked up bricks and thrashed Rohit. He collapsed after some time, Yadav said.

A case was registered under sections of murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide at Saket police station. Officers said different teams were formed and footage from multiple CCTVs was scanned to identify the accused.

“With the help of technical surveillance, one of the accused, Priyanshu, 22, was arrested. He confessed he was with his friends when the victim and his friends arrived in a car and were trying to park it. Priyanshu stated that the victim’s friend started honking and disturbing them. A fight started because the accused did not move from their spot. Soon, they picked up bricks and hit Rohit. When he fell on the road, they fled on their bikes,” said a police officer.