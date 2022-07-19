Bouncer thrashed to death over parking near Delhi’s Saket Metro station, one arrested

Updated: July 19, 2022 12:24:22 pm
One person was arrested after a bouncer was allegedly thrashed to death by a group of five to six men following a fight over parking a car near Saket Metro station in South Delhi, the police said Tuesday.
The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, officers said, adding that the deceased, Rohit, 35, was returning with friends after his work at a club in Hauz Khas when the accused attacked him with bricks and stones. Sources said Rohit was found lying in a pool of blood and a PCR call reporting the matter was made around 2.53 am.
Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “The staff rushed to the spot but the injured had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Around 4.49 am, the doctors said Rohit succumbed to multiple injuries sustained during the fight.”
The police said the fight started outside gate no.2 of Saket Metro station when Rohit’s friend Rahul Yadav (32) was trying to park his car. Yadav told the police that five to six men were standing at the gate and started arguing over the parking spot. The men got into a fight which soon escalated as the accused picked up bricks and thrashed Rohit. He collapsed after some time, Yadav said.
Subscriber Only Stories
A case was registered under sections of murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide at Saket police station. Officers said different teams were formed and footage from multiple CCTVs was scanned to identify the accused.
“With the help of technical surveillance, one of the accused, Priyanshu, 22, was arrested. He confessed he was with his friends when the victim and his friends arrived in a car and were trying to park it. Priyanshu stated that the victim’s friend started honking and disturbing them. A fight started because the accused did not move from their spot. Soon, they picked up bricks and hit Rohit. When he fell on the road, they fled on their bikes,” said a police officer.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
Latest News
The essence of history is that it has multiple narratives: Ashwin Sanghi
19 labourers flee strategic road construction project in Arunachal Pradesh, one drowns
Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor
Petrol diesel price today: Check fuel rates in your city
Know Your City: This Chennai shop has been selling ice cream for Rs 2 for over two decades
Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham on Tehran: ‘The journey is going to be really special’
Agnipath scheme: Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging cancellation of pending defence recruitment processes tomorrow
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a ‘needle in a haystack’
If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help: Gavaskar offers Kohli assistance
Three candidates, including Ranil Wickremesinghe, in fray in Sri Lanka presidential polls, voting on July 20
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan attends a party in Mumbai’s nightclub, video goes viral. Watch
Two decades of shooter response strategy ignored in Uvalde