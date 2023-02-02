Bouncer at Gurgaon club beaten up by colleagues

A bouncer was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers after an alleged altercation at a club on MG Road in Gurgaon, said police.

According to police, the incident took place between 3 am and 4 am on Tuesday. Police said the complainant, Anil Pahal, said that he has been working as a bouncer at a club in Sahara Mall for over a month.

“I was on the dance floor around 3.30 am, when five bouncers of the club started arguing with me without any reason or provocation. The bouncers punched and kicked me. They attacked me on my arm with a sharp weapon and I also suffered an ear injury in the assault. The accused also threatened to kill me,” alleged Anil in the FIR.

Police said they have initiated a probe. “Information was received that a person has been assaulted and was taken to civil hospital for treatment and later discharged. On the complaint, a case has been registered. Prima facie, an argument took place after one of the bouncers snatched a mobile phone of a customer at the club. The argument escalated during which the bouncer was assaulted by his colleagues. Three accused have been named in the FIR, while two others are unidentified. We are checking CCTV footage of the incident. No arrest has been made so far,” said a police officer.

Anil told The Indian Express, “I have got 15 stitches on my arm. I also have injuries on my face. Due to the threats of the accused, I have vacated my house. The accused attacked me over some enmity.”

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sector 29 police station, said police.

Last year, after some incidents of brawls involving bouncers at clubs, Gurgaon Police had mandated police verification and background checks of all security staff and bouncers working in city’s bars and clubs.