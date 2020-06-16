Delhi: Both Centre and state to add more beds

At present 4,324 beds are set aside for these patients in five Delhi government hospitals. (File photo) At present 4,324 beds are set aside for these patients in five Delhi government hospitals. (File photo)

Centre-run hospitals in the city, which have 1,410 beds set aside for Covid patients, will add 2,000 more beds in the coming days, while Delhi government hospitals have been asked to increase their Covid beds by 1,900. At present 4,324 beds are set aside for these patients in five Delhi government hospitals.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who attended the all-party meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday, said the number of Covid beds in Delhi will go up in the coming weeks as the Centre and state are working together to create capacity.

At present, the Delhi government has reserved 4,324 beds in its hospitals, while the Centre-run hospitals have 1,410 beds, including those at AIIMS Jhajjar.

While the Delhi government-run hospitals have a total of almost 12,000 beds (as per the Economic Survey of Delhi 2019-20), the Centre-run and autonomous institutions have around 11,000.

Of the 1,470 beds reserved in Centre-run hospitals, 1,148 are occupied. AIIMS Jhajjar has the highest number of vacant beds, at 264. “So far, the number of beds reserved by the Centre was much lower than their capacity, and a bulk was available in Jhajjar, which people are not very keen on opting for. With the decision to increase capacity in these hospitals, people of Delhi will heave a sigh of relief,” said a senior government official.

Of the Centre-run hospitals, Lady Hardinge Medical College had reserved 60 beds, all of which are occupied. Safdarjung Hospital, which admitted the first Covid patient in Delhi, reserved 283 beds, 277 of which are occupied. RML Hospital too is nearly full with only five beds available at present.

