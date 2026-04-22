In ‘botched surgery’, Nuh hospital removes man’s ‘healthy gall bladder’

The Nuh Police Monday booked the operator of a private hospital and a surgeon after a 24-year-old patient’s healthy gall bladder was removed instead of just treating him for a urinary tract stone last year. The two have been charged with alleged medical negligence and criminal conspiracy.

As per the FIR, the incident took place at Al Salam Hospital in Tauru’s Gandhi Colony.

The complaint was filed by Kamal, a resident of Chilawali village and father of the patient, Nadeem, a painter.

According to the FIR and police, the alleged botched surgery occurred on the night of September 10, 2025. Nadeem was admitted to the facility with severe abdominal pain.

Family’s claims

According to the complainant, hospital operator Dr Rasheed and a surgeon brought the patient out of the operation theatre within 25 minutes and attempted to evade the family’s questions.

Suspecting something was amiss, the family recorded a video of the patient’s internal medical files. A subsequent ultrasound confirmed that the patient’s gall bladder had been entirely removed, the complaint alleged.

The victim has been bedridden with severe post-operative complications for the last seven months, it alleged.

What the inquiry found

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Following the incident, officials said an inquiry was conducted by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the medical board in Mandikhera, Nuh. Kamal submitted a pendrive containing the video recordings as evidence to the committee.

Sources said the board concluded in its report on February 5, 2026, that the patient’s gall bladder was perfectly normal.

Furthermore, they said, the inquiry revealed that the hospital administration had allegedly deliberately tampered with medical records to reflect that the family had consented to two procedures — including a cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal).

The original internal file captured in the family’s video established that consent had strictly been granted for the stone surgery alone, the inquiry showed.

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The medical board’s enquiry report also showed there was deficiency in signing the consent form properly and subsequent tampering of records to reflect the consent, sources said.

The family submitted the CMO’s findings to the City Tauru police station on February 6, but a case was registered only after extensive internal police verifications.

On April 20, the case was officially lodged against Dr Rasheed and the unnamed surgeon under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125(b) (grievous hurt caused by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), and section 61 (criminal conspiracy).

Speaking with The Indian Express, the investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Rahul Khan, said the 24-year-old is now stable but the medical board had found negligence on part of the officials and they will proceed accordingly.

Hospital’s defence

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When contacted, hospital owner Dr Mobin Khan told The Indian Express that there was no negligence in terms of the surgery and alleged that the family of the complainant was asking for money to remove videos of the incident online.

“When he [Nadeem] was admitted, we found he had both urinary tract and gall bladder stones and proceeded accordingly. But their family created drama… and said it [urinary stones] could have been removed by taking medicine alone, and started recording. Multiple medical teams have cleared the surgery being fine. So far, the police have not questioned me or my sons, or the surgeon,” Khan claimed.

Kamal, however, refuted allegations that they asked for money and said his son lies at home with a reduced appetite.

“Doctors have not spoken with us after everything. It was only after we approached the new Nuh SP [Dr Arpit Jain] on April 13 that the FIR was filed, else we were waiting for months. They have not even arrested anyone,” he told The Indian Express.