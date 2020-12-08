Borders under watch, so is Agriculture Minister’s home

Delhi Police will deploy personnel “outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister’s residence and Krishi Bhawan” to ensure law and order is maintained. (File)

Apart from heavy police deployment at key border areas for Tuesday’s call for a Bharat bandh by farmer unions, Delhi Police will deploy personnel “outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister’s residence and Krishi Bhawan” to ensure law and order is maintained.

“Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads for the proposed bandh. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement/life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per law,” Delhi Police additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

A senior police officer from New Delhi district told The Indian Express, “There will be deployment at Jantar Mantar, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, the Agriculture Minister’s residence, Krishi Bhawan, offices of all political parties — places from where crowd mobilisation is possible. We have also spoken to taxi, transport, trade unions on the bandh.”

The officer said nine companies of Delhi Police, roughly 540 personnel, will be deployed in New Delhi district.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Branch has shared inputs with all district DCPs regarding 400-500 farmers having left from Punjab by train to join the ongoing agitation. The special branch has written to all district DCPs, including railway, traffic, Metro and PCR, that farmers are also likely to reach Tikri and Singhu borders via trains, buses, tractor/trolleys and private vehicles.

The special branch has also directed DCPs to monitor social media to know their future course of action.

At Singhu, where maximum farmers have gathered, an additional 50 concrete barriers have been placed to maintain distance between police and protesters in case farmers cross the border Tuesday. Apart from police personnel and senior officers of Outer-North district, outside force, as well as personnel from other districts such as northwest, have been deployed at Singhu.

A senior officer of Outer-North district said, “At least 500-550 local police and additional force will be deployed at Singhu. Staff on ground have been speaking to farmers protesting there daily on maintaining law and order.”

There will also be heavy police deployment in Southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan that connect Delhi to Gurgaon. A senior officer from the district said, “So far, we’ve not received any inputs from Gurgaon or Jaipur regarding any kind of farmers’ movement. All markets will be open. Places within the district where we feel flag demonstrations can happen will see extra police pickets and barricading such as Samalkha, Kapashera, Mahipalpur, Delhi Cantt… We also have to ensure the national highway that connects Dhaula Kuan to Rajokri doesn’t get blocked.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd