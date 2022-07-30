scorecardresearch
Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback in Delhi

The government had in November last year exited the liquor business and handed things over to private vendors, with a stated aim to cut down corruption.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:47:14 am
All liquor vends are currently privately owned. (Express/File)

Amid the ongoing investigation by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a faceoff between the Lt-Governor and the Delhi government, the liquor row in the capital has taken a fresh turn. With only two days left for the current excise policy to expire, the Delhi government is planning to bring back the “old” regime for six months, it is learnt.

The Delhi government’s finance department is learnt to have issued a circular to excise commissioner Krishna Mohan Uppu — which was also marked to heads of departments concerned, including DSIIDC, DTTDC and others which used to operate government liquor shops — to immediately provide details of old vends. The excise and finance departments are headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Also Read |Liquor row: Delhi Police’s EOW collects recordings of meetings by Sisodia’s excise dept

The government had in November last year exited the liquor business and handed things over to private vendors, with a stated aim to cut down corruption. The latest move could indicate the government re-entering liquor sales since a large number of private vends have shut down. Discounts and offers such as buy one get one free will also be stopped if the old policy comes into effect.

“Reference is invited to the directions of Hon’ble Deputy CM dated 28.07.2022 vide it has inter alia been directed to revert to old regime of excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place. Considering timelines are very short, while taking other necessary actions in the matter may coordinate immediately with heads of departments of DSIIDC, DTTDC,DCCWS and DSCSC to get the following information prepared latest by end of today i.e. (29.07.2022),” read a note undersigned by Ashish Chandra Verma, Principal Secretary, Finance. The government asked the departments to consider it “topmost” priority.

The departments which operated the government liquor shops under the old excise policy were also asked to provide details such as names of old vends, their location, staff deployed in previous regime, rented premises owned by the PSU, and present status of premises (vacant or occupied).

The current Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 has already been extended twice in April and June for four months. The policy expires on July 31. “Bringing back the old policy indicates the new one hasn’t worked. The government could have extended it for another two months but many licensees are quitting and the policy itself is being investigated,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

Between June 5 and July 18, 9 zonal licensees surrendered their licences, leading to closure of 176 shops, and more zones are filing applications to do the same.
The excise department will now create a proposal/detailed note and send it to the Cabinet and L-G for approval. A source from the L-G’s office said they have not received any information on the government’s plan to bring back the old policy.

Officials said even if the government brings back the old policy, it may have to go through L-G V K Saxena for approval and amendment. Sources said this, too, could become a flashpoint.

