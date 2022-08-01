scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Booths identified, BJP begins Lok Sabha poll planning in Delhi

The seven BJP MPs in Delhi have got a list of these booths from the central leadership, which includes details of the booth’s name, number, votes polled, position of the BJP candidate, and margin of votes polled as compared to other candidates.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 9:31:18 am
Delhi news | New Delhi NCR news | Lok Sabha pollsThe MPs have been told to depute persons at these booths to look after them – an initiative the party has termed ‘booth sashaktikaran abhiyan’ (booth strengthening initiative). (File/Representational image)

The Lok Sabha elections are a good two years away, but the BJP has already begun preparations by strengthening booths where it received fewer votes in the earlier election.

The MPs have been told to depute persons at these booths to look after them – an initiative the party has termed ‘booth sashaktikaran abhiyan’ (booth strengthening initiative).

Around 200 booths have been identified in the case of MPs, sources in the party said. A BJP MP said, “One person has to be deputed at two-three booths; it can be more depending on the organisational capabilities. We are in the process of giving names.”

There are 13,000 booths in Delhi, with around 1,000 voters per booth. The weaker booths are those where the party candidate has come second or third, with the vote count varying between single digits to around 300 as per the list prepared, sources said.
The BJP had not only retained all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but it also had winning margins between 5.78 lakh and 2.28 lakh votes.

The highest winning margin of 5,78,486 was registered in the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where Parvesh Verma emerged victorious with 8,65,648 votes. He bagged 60.05% of the total votes polled.

A senior BJP leader said that in preparation for the next general election in 2024, the BJP at the national level has formed a four-member committee to draw up a strategy to win over 73,000 ‘weak’ polling booths where the party has not performed well in the previous election.

The members are BJP national vice-presidents Baijayant Jay Panda and Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary C T Ravi and national president of the SC morcha Lal Singh Arya.

“The initiative is part of the strategy drawn by the committee and is being conveyed to the state unit. The party workers whose names would be given by leaders would be trained to reach out to the voters with the party ideology and development agenda of the BJP government at the Centre and states,” said the leader.

